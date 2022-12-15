Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grandfather Recounts Touching Final Interaction With The Late Star
The following article contains mentions of suicide.
Fans and loved ones are still reeling from the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. Responding to an emergency call at a Los Angeles hotel, paramedics found Boss dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head on December 13, per TMZ, with the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirming the cause of death a day later. The DJ's suicide came as a shock to many, as he appeared happy and lighthearted dancing with wife Allison Holker in an Instagram video two days before his death.
Employees at the hotel in which Boss died also told TMZ that the DJ did not seem "visibly upset" checking in. With Boss booking a room for one night, nothing seemed out of the ordinary until he reportedly missed his check-out time the next day. With motel staffers being the first to find Boss dead from his gunshot wound, no employee reportedly heard the sound of the gunshot from his room.
As loved ones pay Boss heartwarming public tributes, his grandfather has also shared his final interaction with the beloved entertainer.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's last words to his grandfather are simple and heartbreaking
Adding to the devastating shock of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' recent suicide, his grandfather revealed the DJ showed no signs of distress in the days prior. Eddy Boss, the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum's granddad, told the Daily Mail on December 14, "We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary."
According to Eddy, Stephen's last words to him were a text message reading, "I love you Dad-Dad," written shortly before his death. "Every word has meaning ... Our question is why? Where did it come from?" Eddy asked, also urging readers to check in on their loved ones. Stephen also gave Eddy a cheerful birthday shout-out on Instagram just four days before his death. "Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you!" the DJ wrote.
Stephen has previously addressed the topic of facing life's hardships in-depth. "It's a constant work in progress," he shared on a 2017 episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," via Page Six. When trying to overcome life's hurdles, Stephen said, "For me, it just helps to know that it keeps going ... even if something seems very devastating, like there's some kind of force that's going to keep going and it's there for you to naturally access."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).