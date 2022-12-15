Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Grandfather Recounts Touching Final Interaction With The Late Star

Adding to the devastating shock of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' recent suicide, his grandfather revealed the DJ showed no signs of distress in the days prior. Eddy Boss, the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum's granddad, told the Daily Mail on December 14, "We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion. He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary."

According to Eddy, Stephen's last words to him were a text message reading, "I love you Dad-Dad," written shortly before his death. "Every word has meaning ... Our question is why? Where did it come from?" Eddy asked, also urging readers to check in on their loved ones. Stephen also gave Eddy a cheerful birthday shout-out on Instagram just four days before his death. "Shouting the BIGGEST HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GRANDFATHER (DADA)! I love you!" the DJ wrote.

Stephen has previously addressed the topic of facing life's hardships in-depth. "It's a constant work in progress," he shared on a 2017 episode of the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," via Page Six. When trying to overcome life's hurdles, Stephen said, "For me, it just helps to know that it keeps going ... even if something seems very devastating, like there's some kind of force that's going to keep going and it's there for you to naturally access."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.

