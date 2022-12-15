Channing Tatum's Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Will Move You To Tears

Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Channing Tatum became friends after they starred in "Magic Mike XXL" together. The late dancer told Screen Rant that Tatum's then-wife, Jenna Dewan, told him he was in the talks for the second "Magic Mike" movie while she was a guest judge on "So You Think You Can Dance." Afterward, Tatum and the director of the movie set up a meeting with tWitch where he was offered the role of Malik.

And it seemed that tWitch was happy he accepted the role. "It was just an incredible time," he told Collider. He then explained how fun it was to rehearse and film the final dance of the movie with Tatum. He added, "And then, when you have to stand there with your a** cheeks in the wind, that's when you look around the room and catch eye contact with everybody, and you say, 'This is what we're here for. This is it.'"

Following the dancer's death in December 2022, many of his friends and family took to social media to share pictures and statements in the "So You Think You Can Dance" alum's honor. His wife, Allison Holker, provided a statement to TMZ, and close friend Ellen DeGeneres posted her statement to Instagram. Tatum has also posted in tWitch's honor.