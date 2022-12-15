Sister Wives' Kody And Meri Brown Are Calling It Quits

The relationship between "Sister Wives" stars Kody Brown and Meri Brown had been on shaky ground for quite some time. In December 2021, amid talk of their separation, Meri wanted to address the chatter that their relationship was over. "Let's just clarify something here. I love this man," she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post that included a selfie of the couple snuggling close. "But here's my truth. I love him. I love my family. I'm committed. I have 30 years in this," Meri added.

Despite the TLC star's proclamations, a year later the marriage between the couple was in an undeniable rough patch, although they were on amicable terms. "Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, 'We're friends,'" Meri said on an episode of "Sister Wives" in December 2021, via Us Weekly. Over time, Kody had become increasingly removed from the union to his first wife.

While the fate of their relationship remained in the balance, Meri became frustrated with her husband. "Obviously, you don't care enough to fight for me," she told Kody on an episode of "Sister Wives" that aired in October (via Insider). According to Kody, it was out of his hands. "I didn't give up on Meri. It just turned out that the relationship was essentially unstable," he said in a confessional during the same episode (via Today). Not long after, that "unstable" relationship appeared to come to an end.