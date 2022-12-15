The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Isn't Buying Into Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Narrative

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries spilled shocking and intimate revelations as promised, including Harry blaming the Daily Mail on Sunday for Meghan's 2020 miscarriage, per Yahoo! News. Unsurprisingly though, "Harry & Meghan" — despite being the No. 1 documentary debut within its premiere week on Netflix — has attracted its share of detractors.

Among the criticisms for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is the opinion that, as private citizens who resigned from public service, they are still exposing themselves in the spotlight. Political commentator Larry Elder tweeted, "So let me get this straight. Harry and Meghan, who relocated to America over concerns about lack of privacy, have launched a Netflix series sharing "private" text messages, photos from dates, video diaries, and clips of their son. Got it."

The Sussexes issued a rebuttal to this particular critique from the public, with their press secretary reminding the media, per Today, that "their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties." By resigning as senior royals, the couple was merely opting to reclaim control of "their story on their terms," their secretary stated. Still, that wasn't enough to persuade "The View"'s Alyssa Farah Griffin.