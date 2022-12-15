Ellen DeGeneres' Video Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Is Making Fans Emotional
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
The tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss on December 13 has left the world reeling. The dancer reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Known for his remarkable dance moves and infectious positive energy, Boss touched the lives of those who knew him. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," his wife, Allison Holker Boss, reminisced in her statement to People. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory."
After the announcement of Boss's death, friends and fans alike showed an outpouring of love for the ray of light. Actor Channing Tatum, who starred in "Magic Mike XXL" alongside Boss, shared a message about how shocking this loss was. "My head or heart can not understand this," Tatum wrote on his Instagram. "I love you. I'll see you again my friend. Until then." Michelle Obama, Kris Jenner, Jenna Dewan, and many others in and out of the dance world shared their condolences. Now, his former coworker, Ellen DeGeneres, is remembering the footprint he left on her and on the world.
Ellen looks back on tWitch's 'love and laughter'
After becoming a star on "So You Think You Can Dance," Stephen "tWitch" Boss went on to become the DJ and later co-executive producer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." On December 15, the comedian posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram from the show's final season where she showed the utmost appreciation for the two's friendship. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," DeGeneres captioned the tribute.
The montage retold the story of how DeGeneres and Boss first met. She became a fan of the dancer after watching him on "SYTYCD," and he was assigned to teach her a routine in 2010. They hit it off, and the rest was history. In the video, Boss thanked the host saying, "Something that I will always remember is that you gave me a place where I could just be myself."
In her caption, DeGeneres encouraged fans to share their favorite moments of his using the hashtag #iLovetWitch.Heartbroken fans in the comments section were truly touched by this display of love and remembrance for Boss. "I can't stop crying. I can't imagine how you are feeling right now," one user wrote. "Thoughts and prayers to all of you." Another fan commented: "I am speechless. This was so perfectly put together. My stomach is in my throat. I'm still processing this. I'm glad he at least knows how much he was loved. I'm so sorry."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).