Ellen DeGeneres' Video Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Is Making Fans Emotional

After becoming a star on "So You Think You Can Dance," Stephen "tWitch" Boss went on to become the DJ and later co-executive producer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." On December 15, the comedian posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram from the show's final season where she showed the utmost appreciation for the two's friendship. "Right now what I want to do is remember all the love and laughter I had with tWitch," DeGeneres captioned the tribute.

The montage retold the story of how DeGeneres and Boss first met. She became a fan of the dancer after watching him on "SYTYCD," and he was assigned to teach her a routine in 2010. They hit it off, and the rest was history. In the video, Boss thanked the host saying, "Something that I will always remember is that you gave me a place where I could just be myself."

In her caption, DeGeneres encouraged fans to share their favorite moments of his using the hashtag #iLovetWitch.Heartbroken fans in the comments section were truly touched by this display of love and remembrance for Boss. "I can't stop crying. I can't imagine how you are feeling right now," one user wrote. "Thoughts and prayers to all of you." Another fan commented: "I am speechless. This was so perfectly put together. My stomach is in my throat. I'm still processing this. I'm glad he at least knows how much he was loved. I'm so sorry."

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.