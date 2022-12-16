Beyonce's Secret Event Announcement Has Fans Freaking Out

Fans were thrilled when Beyoncé announced in June that her newest album, "Renaissance," would be released on July 29. "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," she wrote on Instagram. The "Lemonade" singer revealed the album cover in her post, which showed her sitting on top of a lit silver horse, wearing a bikini-esque spiky outfit.

Following the drop of her seventh solo album, Queen Bey held a star-studded release party in August in New York City, which included Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendrick Lamar, and Janelle Monae, per HighSnobiety. Naturally, Beyoncé fans were all agog over the news and many had major FOMO. "So Beyoncé had a #renaissance party last night in NYC?! The same New York that I'm in and I didn't know. Why does this hurt even though I had zero chance of being there or even catching a glimpse of her," a Twitter user lamented. Another fan tweeted, "F*** my life Beyoncé's renaissance party was literally 7 MINUTES AWAY FROM WHERE IM STAYING IN NYC???????????"

Now, another event hosted by the "Church Girl" singer has fans in an uproar.