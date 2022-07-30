What's The Real Meaning Of Church Girl By Beyoncé? Here's What We Think

Beyoncé could only pray that most of her fans had halos over their heads when her new solo album "Renaissance" leaked a few days before it was officially set to drop, and she was rewarded for her faith in her loyal Beyhive.

"You all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together," read a message from the singer to her fans on Instagram. "I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection." Among the tracks that fans were willing to wait for were "I'm That Girl" and "Church Girl," the latter of which, based on the title alone, seems like it might pay tribute to Beyoncé's gospel roots. Rudy Rasmus, the pastor of the Houston church Beyoncé attended growing up, recalled how some of the singer's earliest performances took place at his house of prayer. "She started singing, and periodically would sing in our choir," he told The Tennessean. "Before our eyes, she became a huge success."

But "Church Girl" is not a song about Beyoncé's fond remembrances of moving her fellow congregants with her angelic vocals, and it's highly doubtful that the "Break My Soul" singer will ever get invited to perform it at a place of worship. The title is misleading, as it's about what goes on the night before the most devout members of the Beyhive put on their Sunday best and raise their voices in praise.