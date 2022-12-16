Matchmaker Sees Red Flags In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Fairy Tale Marriage - Exclusive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always kept a united front throughout their controversial relationship. Following their exit from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat together with Oprah Winfrey for an interview in 2021. As reported by CNN, Meghan made surprising claims that the royal family was concerned about the skin color of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie. Prince Harry told Winfrey he was "shocked" by his family members' concerns. He added that he felt "trapped" in the royal family and wouldn't have had the courage to leave if not for Meghan.

On December 8, Netflix released "Harry and Meghan," a tell-all docuseries featuring the couple. In the six-episode series, Prince Harry and Meghan detail the early days of their relationship including their first date and their trip to Botswana after only meeting twice (via People). The former "Suits" star then described how the formality of the royal family was "surprising" and that while they were originally impressed with her acting career, it later became a problem.

Prince Harry and Meghan remained strong together after a miscarriage in 2020, which they blamed on the stress of constant bad press. When they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, Prince Harry made sure his wife was comfortable with lots of reassuring gestures, per People. However, although it appears that nothing will come between the loving couple, an expert shared her thoughts on possible issues in Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship.