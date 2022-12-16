Matchmaker Sees Red Flags In Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Fairy Tale Marriage - Exclusive
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always kept a united front throughout their controversial relationship. Following their exit from the royal family in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat together with Oprah Winfrey for an interview in 2021. As reported by CNN, Meghan made surprising claims that the royal family was concerned about the skin color of her and Prince Harry's son, Archie. Prince Harry told Winfrey he was "shocked" by his family members' concerns. He added that he felt "trapped" in the royal family and wouldn't have had the courage to leave if not for Meghan.
On December 8, Netflix released "Harry and Meghan," a tell-all docuseries featuring the couple. In the six-episode series, Prince Harry and Meghan detail the early days of their relationship including their first date and their trip to Botswana after only meeting twice (via People). The former "Suits" star then described how the formality of the royal family was "surprising" and that while they were originally impressed with her acting career, it later became a problem.
Prince Harry and Meghan remained strong together after a miscarriage in 2020, which they blamed on the stress of constant bad press. When they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September, Prince Harry made sure his wife was comfortable with lots of reassuring gestures, per People. However, although it appears that nothing will come between the loving couple, an expert shared her thoughts on possible issues in Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship.
Millionaire matchmaker sees family issues as problem for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are a force to be reckoned with. Together, they have stood strong amid many issues within the royal family. However, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking Susan Trombetti doesn't discount how the royal family feels about Meghan. "When everyone in your family raises objections about the person you are with, you need to pay attention. These are red flags. When no one seems to like your partner, you should take this into account," she exclusively told Nicki Swift.
Trombetti added that she thinks Prince Harry seems "emotionally immature and therefore subject to being led." She believes that he had wanted to leave the royal family for years but only acted on it after meeting Meghan and feeling the need to "protect his family." The matchmaker went on to say that Prince Harry may feel the need to save Meghan because he couldn't save his mother, Princess Diana.
"These two are stuck in the maze. The longer they are stuck, the more publicity around this, the book, and the negative feelings around the royal family just leaves them stuck in a maze. This seems to be the core dynamic and new basis for their relationship," the expert stated, adding that Prince Harry and Meghan are "codependent." Trombetti's sage advice for the couple is clear: "You need to break free and have a healthy relationship."