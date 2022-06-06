Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Left The Platinum Jubilee Sooner Than We Expected
Seeing as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew into the U.K. all the way from California — with their two small children in tow no less — to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the royal family, you'd think they'd at least stay until the very end. However, it appears that the U.S.-based royal couple made an early exit from the queen's week-long jubilee bash. We'll call it a "Californian Goodbye," if you will.
The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign, making her the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch to date. And it was celebrated by the nation with all the pomp and circumstance that you'd expect for such a marathon run. There were four days of events, according to the official Royals website, starting on Thursday, June 2 with the queen's birthday parade and Trooping of the Colour, and ending on Sunday, June 5 with the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which 4-year-old Prince Louis apparently did not enjoy, per CNN. And apparently, neither did the Sussexes.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Jubilee a day early
Instead of staying for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which was the final Platinum Jubilee event on Sunday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children flew back to California via private jet, according to Page Six. Meanwhile, the rest of the royals watched the pageant from the Buckingham Palace balcony and if Prince Louis' scowling face was any indication, the Sussex kids weren't missing much. Page Six also reported that on Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw a small birthday party for their daughter Lillibet, which her cousins Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte were unable to attend.
We don't have any other details as to why Harry and Meghan decided to leave early, so we can't say if it's because of ongoing tensions between Harry and his brother Prince William, the booing crowd that greeted Harry and Meghan on Friday (per Page Six), or if it was because of something more banal like scheduling conflicts.