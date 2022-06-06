Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Left The Platinum Jubilee Sooner Than We Expected

Seeing as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle flew into the U.K. all the way from California — with their two small children in tow no less — to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee with the rest of the royal family, you'd think they'd at least stay until the very end. However, it appears that the U.S.-based royal couple made an early exit from the queen's week-long jubilee bash. We'll call it a "Californian Goodbye," if you will.

The Platinum Jubilee marks 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's reign, making her the U.K.'s longest reigning monarch to date. And it was celebrated by the nation with all the pomp and circumstance that you'd expect for such a marathon run. There were four days of events, according to the official Royals website, starting on Thursday, June 2 with the queen's birthday parade and Trooping of the Colour, and ending on Sunday, June 5 with the Platinum Jubilee pageant, which 4-year-old Prince Louis apparently did not enjoy, per CNN. And apparently, neither did the Sussexes.