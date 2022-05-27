What Harry And Meghan Are Reportedly Banned From Doing At The Queen's Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not strangers to being the center of drama when it comes to the royal family. After not seeing eye-to-eye with the institution, the couple decided to step back and remove themselves from their respective royal roles back in 2020, according to People. In a statement, they explained that they would still be supporting the queen, but wanted to become independent both personally and financially.

The couple made their official exit from the royal family on March 31, 2021 after attending their last few royal events. Eventually, they temporarily relocated to Los Angeles, California, to begin a practically new life. A royal insider explained to People, "This is what Meghan and Harry have always wanted — to create their own life." The source added, "It's got to feel like an immense relief to get out of the U.K. and go down their own path."

After purchasing a home in Montecito, a high-end area in Santa Barbara county, less than two years ago, the couple is already looking to move. According to the Mirror, they are looking into nearby properties and interested in potentially selling their home. The former royals are determined to find the perfect spot for their family in the United States, but they still have family and affairs to take care of in the U.K. As the queen's Platinum Jubilee approaches, the couple must still follow specific rules set by the institution, despite their removal from royal status.