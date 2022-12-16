Nicki Swift Asks: Which Couple Had The Messiest Divorce In Hollywood?
Divorces in Hollywood can get dramatic. However, some celebrities have still proven an ability to split amicably. For example, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 12 years of marriage, but things have reportedly been friendly for their children's sake. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we can do."
In some other cases, the most high-profile of celebrity divorces end up being a part of a reality television show, making a split even more public than expected. For example, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce was a major plot in Season 3 of "Selling Sunset." A source told Us Weekly that Hartley had been thinking about a divorce for a while, but Stause and her friends were still shocked to find out that he filed.
And sometimes, Hollywood divorces can be extremely messy. Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans, for example, have been through claims of verbal abuse and a custody battle as their legal battle continues. Restraining orders were even issued. According to Daily Mail, the two agreed to go to family court with a mediator, but they "failed to settle their differences." But what celebrity divorce do Nicki Swift readers believe has been the messiest?
Nicki Swift readers believe Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had the messiest divorce
After 587 Nicki Swift readers took our survey, it's no surprise that they believe Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had the messiest divorce in Hollywood, receiving 47.53% of the votes. The divorce between the two actors not only resulted in a messy split, but also led to a contentious defamation trial over a 2018 op-ed that Heard published. The trial, which was televised on Court TV, threw people into a social media frenzy with trending hashtags attached to the "side" they picked, per Today. And the court battle isn't ending anytime soon as Heard officially appealed the trial's verdict on December 7, per CNN.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West came in second place with 21.81% of the votes. On January 5, it was reported that Kardashian was "done" with Ye and filed for divorce. "Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s***, and she's just had enough of it," a source told Page Six. The divorce was finalized on November 29, per TMZ, shortly after Ye's antisemitic tweets debacle (via Associated Press).
And just behind Kardashian and Ye are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, raking in 20.78% of the votes. The two actors went their separate ways in 2016, but have been in an ongoing custody battle for the past six years, per The Cut. Things got even more heated when the ex-couple fought over their owned winery and a drunken plane incident from 2016 was rehashed.