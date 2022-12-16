Nicki Swift Asks: Which Couple Had The Messiest Divorce In Hollywood?

Divorces in Hollywood can get dramatic. However, some celebrities have still proven an ability to split amicably. For example, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen split after 12 years of marriage, but things have reportedly been friendly for their children's sake. "Obviously, the good news is it's a very amicable situation," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast. "We all have our unique challenges in life. We're all humans. We do the best we can do."

In some other cases, the most high-profile of celebrity divorces end up being a part of a reality television show, making a split even more public than expected. For example, Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley's divorce was a major plot in Season 3 of "Selling Sunset." A source told Us Weekly that Hartley had been thinking about a divorce for a while, but Stause and her friends were still shocked to find out that he filed.

And sometimes, Hollywood divorces can be extremely messy. Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans, for example, have been through claims of verbal abuse and a custody battle as their legal battle continues. Restraining orders were even issued. According to Daily Mail, the two agreed to go to family court with a mediator, but they "failed to settle their differences." But what celebrity divorce do Nicki Swift readers believe has been the messiest?