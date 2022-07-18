Ioan Gruffudd And Alice Evans' Split Seems To Be Getting Messier And Messier
While Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish had an amicable split (from what we know so far), actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' split has been anything but friendly. Evans posted a tweet in 2021, that has since been deleted, announcing that Gruffudd chose to leave the family, per Metro. "We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry," a part of the tweet said. On July 12, Daily Mail reported Gruffudd filed for joint custody of the two daughters he shares with Evans.
"Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had 'saggy-vagina eyes,' the "Amazing Grace" actor claimed in his court paperwork, as reported by the media outlet. "[She] has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them."
Gruffudd also filed a restraining order, per People, claiming that Evans said she'd do "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," and threatened to tell people that he was abusive toward her and their daughters. While it seems that Gruffudd is being outspoken about Evans, the "The Vampire Diaries" alum has also fired back.
Alice Evans fires back with screenshots of text convos
While Ioan Gruffudd has been going to media outlets and the court to plead his case, Alice Evans has fought back with social media posts. It's one of the reasons Gruffudd filed a restraining order, per Entertainment Tonight, as he believed the statements that Evans was posting on social media were false and abusive toward him and his new girlfriend, Bianca Wallace. Evans, has once again, fought back by posting text conversations between Gruffudd and their daughter to Instagram.
"Bianca needs to be extra safe for another few days because of medication she has taken for her MS," Gruffudd texted his daughter Ella, shown in the Instagram post, after she asked him to hang out with her and his other daughter Elsie. "I live with her and I need to be careful for her health's sake." In the screenshot, Gruffudd then asks his daughter to suggest an activity that's outside and not in a crowd. Ella responds, "Forget about it then."
Evans posted another screenshot of a lengthy text message that Gruffudd apparently sent to Ella, captioning it, "Anybody see a slight difference in the way my husband is presenting his relationships with his kids and the reality?" and claiming that the text message was inappropriate for a 12-year-old to comprehend. It is not known when these texts were sent, as the timestamp was cropped out of the screenshots, but we hope these two can find some kind of peace soon.