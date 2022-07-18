Ioan Gruffudd And Alice Evans' Split Seems To Be Getting Messier And Messier

While Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish had an amicable split (from what we know so far), actors Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans' split has been anything but friendly. Evans posted a tweet in 2021, that has since been deleted, announcing that Gruffudd chose to leave the family, per Metro. "We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry," a part of the tweet said. On July 12, Daily Mail reported Gruffudd filed for joint custody of the two daughters he shares with Evans.

"Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had 'saggy-vagina eyes,' the "Amazing Grace" actor claimed in his court paperwork, as reported by the media outlet. "[She] has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them."

Gruffudd also filed a restraining order, per People, claiming that Evans said she'd do "what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," and threatened to tell people that he was abusive toward her and their daughters. While it seems that Gruffudd is being outspoken about Evans, the "The Vampire Diaries" alum has also fired back.