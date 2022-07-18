Kate Bosworth Just Took A Major Step Toward Ending Her Marriage

It was truly love at first sight for actor Kate Bosworth and film director Michael Polish. According to Vulture, the couple met on the set of "Big Sur," saying that it took mere seconds for them to fall in love with each other, as Polish pointed out that he just had the feeling he would marry Bosworth.

"I never even dated my husband-to-be," Bosworth told InStyle UK in 2013, reported by Us Weekly. "He said to me after just a few weeks, before we were even together, 'I'm going to marry you.' He just knew."

According to People, The happy couple tied the knot in August of 2013. The actor dated Orlando Bloom in her early-20s and she reportedly swore off of dating, per E! News, telling Andy Cohen during his "Watch What Happens Live" After Show segment that dating an actor was "no bueno" and that "it's too much of the same thing." It seems that Bosworth didn't exactly follow that statement.