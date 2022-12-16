Brittney Griner Clears Up Career Speculation In First Statement Since Russian Prison Release

Phoenix Mercury player Brittney Griner was detained in Russia for 294 days after being arrested for smuggling cannabis into the country. "I'm terrified I might be here forever," the basketball player said in a letter to President Joe Biden obtained by The Guardian. She explained that she misses her family and her home during the Fourth of July. "Please don't forget about me and the other American Detainees," she added. "Please do all you can to bring us home."

On August 4, it was reported that a Russian court sentenced the WNBA player to nine years in prison. "[Griner is] very upset, very stressed," her defense attorney, Maria Blagovolina, told ESPN following the sentencing. "She can hardly talk. It's a difficult time for her." The defense team also stated that they planned to appeal.

And on November 9, it was reported that Griner was being transferred to a penal colony. This announcement sparked more concern, as Russian penal colonies are known for their poor living conditions and for operating like a labor camp, per CNN. On December 8, Griner was freed in a prison swap, and there has been one thing on her mind since her release — basketball.