Khloé Kardashian Addresses Whether She's Been Intimate With Ex Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a long and complicated history. The two first met in 2016 and things quickly started heating up for the reality star and the NBA player, per People. In 2017, Kardashian revealed she and Thompson were expecting their first baby together. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she wrote on Instagram. Just days before Kardashian gave birth, Thompson was spotted getting close to a woman in a New York City bar, per Daily Mail.
On April 12, 2018, Kardashian gave birth to her daughter with Thompson, per E! News. The following February, TMZ reported that Kardashian broke up with Thompson after learning he got cozy with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, Kardashian decided to give her relationship with Thompson another try, amid public backlash over her decision. You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength," she defended herself on Twitter.
After more cheating allegations, Kardashian finally broke things off with Thompson, Page Six reported. However, after many repeated attempts at reconciliations, her sister Kourtney Kardashian was left wondering if the exes were back together, and Khloé found herself having to prove she wasn't.
Khloé Kardashian proves she hasn't slept with Tristan Thompson
The question that's been burning in people's minds is if Khloé Kardashian is back with her ex Tristan Thompson. Apparently, her sister Kourtney Kardashian is wondering the same thing. While hooked up to a lie detector test, Kourtney asked Khloé questions such as "Did you like my wedding dress?" and about her sense of style since she started dating Travis Barker, per Vanity Fair. Toward the end of the questioning, Kourtney asked Khloé if she wanted to clear up any rumors. "Oh, are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney asked. "No, I am not. I'm really not," Khloé replied. Kourtney looked to the polygraph examiner to see if her sister was telling the truth and received confirmation that she was. "I would die if it said I was," Khloé stated, visibly relieved.
In July, Page Six reported that Khloé and Thompson were expecting a baby boy via surrogacy. The baby was conceived in November, a month before it was revealed that Thompson was having another baby with model Maralee Nichols. Khloé was seen sobbing as she found out the news on "The Kardashians."
The two welcomed their baby boy in September, and as People reported, she and Tristan are not on speaking terms other than co-parenting matters.