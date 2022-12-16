Khloé Kardashian Addresses Whether She's Been Intimate With Ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a long and complicated history. The two first met in 2016 and things quickly started heating up for the reality star and the NBA player, per People. In 2017, Kardashian revealed she and Thompson were expecting their first baby together. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along," she wrote on Instagram. Just days before Kardashian gave birth, Thompson was spotted getting close to a woman in a New York City bar, per Daily Mail.

On April 12, 2018, Kardashian gave birth to her daughter with Thompson, per E! News. The following February, TMZ reported that Kardashian broke up with Thompson after learning he got cozy with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. However, Kardashian decided to give her relationship with Thompson another try, amid public backlash over her decision. You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I'm proud of my strength," she defended herself on Twitter.

After more cheating allegations, Kardashian finally broke things off with Thompson, Page Six reported. However, after many repeated attempts at reconciliations, her sister Kourtney Kardashian was left wondering if the exes were back together, and Khloé found herself having to prove she wasn't.