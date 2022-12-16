Inside Jen Shah's Decision To Skip The RHOSLC Reunion
The controversy surrounding "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah ran much deeper than the usual housewives drama. Shah was arrested in 2021 and charged with committing wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme. Originally, the reality star pleaded not guilty, but in July, Shah changed her plea to guilty. While entering her updated plea in court, Shah admitted how she participated in the scheme. "Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails," she told the judge, per Inner City Press.
At first, Shah told her "RHOSLC" castmates that the charges were unfounded. "I'm fighting this. I am innocent," she said on the Season 2 reunion show, via Page Six. Footage of her arrest was used in the Bravo show, and as part of that season's storyline. Shah also returned for Season 3, but her run on the series appeared to come to an end. "Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," Andy Cohen said at BravoCon 2022 when asked about Shah's status on the show, per Page Six.
Even though she was not returning as a cast member, Shah was eager to set the record straight for "RHOSLC" fans. "I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place," she posted on Instagram in October. Months later, Shah had a change of heart about attending the reunion.
Jen Shah did not want to discuss her court case
On December 16, Jen Shah took to Instagram to inform fans that she was opting out of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" Season 3 reunion show. According to the Bravo star, she was initially told in September that she would not be welcome to the reunion, but the network changed their mind in November. "I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at reunion," Shah wrote. Apparently the "RHOSLC" alum and Bravo did not see eye-to-eye about discussing her ongoing court case, as Shah refused to discuss the matter on-air. "Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this 'storyline,'" she wrote. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion," Shah added. In February, Shah's lawyers filed a movement to make any "RHOSLC" footage inadmissible as "hearsay" in her court case, per Us Weekly.
Shah's post about skipping the reunion show came only hours after details were released about her 2021 arrest. Court documents showed that authorities seized a trove of counterfeit goods when they raided her home, including a number of fake designer bags and jewelry, per Page Six. The Bravolebrity had a number of knock-off bags including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Fendi, and more. Authorities recovered over 50 counterfeit items from Shah's home, and a judge ruled that they must be handed over to help pay the $6.5 million to $9.5 million she owed in paying restitution to the victims of her telemarketing scam, per CNN.