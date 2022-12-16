Inside Jen Shah's Decision To Skip The RHOSLC Reunion

The controversy surrounding "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jen Shah ran much deeper than the usual housewives drama. Shah was arrested in 2021 and charged with committing wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme. Originally, the reality star pleaded not guilty, but in July, Shah changed her plea to guilty. While entering her updated plea in court, Shah admitted how she participated in the scheme. "Wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails," she told the judge, per Inner City Press.

At first, Shah told her "RHOSLC" castmates that the charges were unfounded. "I'm fighting this. I am innocent," she said on the Season 2 reunion show, via Page Six. Footage of her arrest was used in the Bravo show, and as part of that season's storyline. Shah also returned for Season 3, but her run on the series appeared to come to an end. "Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," Andy Cohen said at BravoCon 2022 when asked about Shah's status on the show, per Page Six.

Even though she was not returning as a cast member, Shah was eager to set the record straight for "RHOSLC" fans. "I have a lot to say, lies to correct, and people to put in their place," she posted on Instagram in October. Months later, Shah had a change of heart about attending the reunion.