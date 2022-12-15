Jen Shah Confesses Her Lowest Moment Amid Legal Troubles

Jen Shah is speaking out about her devastating lowest moment amid her notorious legal issues. As reality TV fans will likely already know, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July. "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," her lawyer told People after she entered her plea. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."

Jen was then expected to be sentenced for her crimes in November, though Page Six reported that month that her sentencing had been moved for a second time to January 6, 2023. As for what kind of punishment Jen could be facing? As part of her plea deal, she could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison and could also have to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution.

Understandably, Jen has a whole lot on her mind right now as her legal drama continues to loom over her, and she's opened up about a particularly difficult time she faced after pleading guilty that almost ended in an unimaginably horrific way.