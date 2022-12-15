Jen Shah Confesses Her Lowest Moment Amid Legal Troubles
Jen Shah is speaking out about her devastating lowest moment amid her notorious legal issues. As reality TV fans will likely already know, "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July. "Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters," her lawyer told People after she entered her plea. "Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family."
Jen was then expected to be sentenced for her crimes in November, though Page Six reported that month that her sentencing had been moved for a second time to January 6, 2023. As for what kind of punishment Jen could be facing? As part of her plea deal, she could be sentenced to up to 14 years in prison and could also have to pay up to $9.5 million in restitution.
Understandably, Jen has a whole lot on her mind right now as her legal drama continues to loom over her, and she's opened up about a particularly difficult time she faced after pleading guilty that almost ended in an unimaginably horrific way.
Jen Shah opened up about her suicide attempt
Jen Shah became a trending topic on Twitter following some bombshell confessions during the December 14 episode of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City." Jen heartbreakingly confessed to Heather Gay and Lisa Barlow that the trolling on social media got so bad that she attempted suicide, accusing Chris and Angie Harrington of setting up an Instagram account to troll her. "I tried to be okay. Because [Angie] is heartless and decided to drag me and my entire family... Omar [Shah] and Sharrieff [Shah Jr.] weren't gonna have a mom. Sharrieff [Shah] wasn't gonna have a wife," she told the duo.
Jen later explained one of her lowest moments was discovering the Instagram account, which pushed her to the edge. "I locked myself in the bathroom and Coach [Shah] was so scared he had to kick the door down because he didn't know what I was going to do... and Coach had to take me to the hospital," she shared in a confessional. Jen then exploded on Gay and Barlow, telling them, "You guys have no f*****g idea. No idea. The bullying is not okay... you hurt my f*****g feelings."
Jen's future with "RHOSLC" is yet to be confirmed, though Andy Cohen hinted she may not return. "Once... she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of the engagement there," he said at BravoCon (via Page Six), but admitted he'd be interested in doing a sitdown with her.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).