Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Up Big In Custody Drama With Maralee Nichols
In December 2021, personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit, claiming that professional basketball player Tristan Thompson was the father of her child. Nichols allegedly got pregnant on Thompson's 30th birthday, while he and Khloé Kardashian were still dating. She claimed that he offered her money to keep quiet.
In January, it was reported that Thompson took a paternity test that confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he said in his Instagram stories (via Grazia). "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." He then apologized for his actions, and made a direct apology to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."
It was then revealed on an episode of "The Kardashians" that the NBA player knew about Nichols' pregnancy, but kept it a secret in order to conceive another child with Kardashian. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born," Kardashian said (via Page Six). "Especially getting the paperwork that we saw." And it seems that Nichols is now taking further action to make sure her baby is being provided for.
Tristan Thompson is ordered to pay almost $10,000 dollars in child support
In March, it was reported that Maralee Nichols requested Tristan Thompson to pay more than $47,000 in child support for his shared child with the personal trainer, per Us Weekly. According to the court documents, Nichols claimed that Thompson is living a "lavish celebrity lifestyle" while she is trying her best to raise her son with a lower income. "Theo and I are living at a far depressed standard of living than Tristan," she claimed.
And nine months later, the two reached an agreement on child support payments. According to Entertainment Tonight, the professional basketball player is ordered to pay $9,500 per month to provide for Nichols and her son, as well as pay for a portion of the personal trainer's lawyer fees. Nichols was granted sole custody of Theo, and a visitation schedule for Thompson will be planned out at a later date.
On December 1, Nichols celebrated her son's first birthday. "I can not believe you are already one," she captioned her Instagram post. She explained how wonderful it has been to be a mother to her child, calling her son her "greatest blessing." She added, "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."