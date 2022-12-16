Tristan Thompson Ordered To Pay Up Big In Custody Drama With Maralee Nichols

In December 2021, personal trainer Maralee Nichols filed a lawsuit, claiming that professional basketball player Tristan Thompson was the father of her child. Nichols allegedly got pregnant on Thompson's 30th birthday, while he and Khloé Kardashian were still dating. She claimed that he offered her money to keep quiet.

In January, it was reported that Thompson took a paternity test that confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child. "I take full responsibility for my actions," he said in his Instagram stories (via Grazia). "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." He then apologized for his actions, and made a direct apology to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don't deserve this," he added. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

It was then revealed on an episode of "The Kardashians" that the NBA player knew about Nichols' pregnancy, but kept it a secret in order to conceive another child with Kardashian. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born," Kardashian said (via Page Six). "Especially getting the paperwork that we saw." And it seems that Nichols is now taking further action to make sure her baby is being provided for.