Jennifer Lawrence Defends Her Love For Reality TV To Woody Harrelson
Reality TV can get a bad rap. The genre gets knocked down for being low-brow and offering content that might lack educational merit, historical elements, or artistic value that's so often associated with critically acclaimed material. Reality TV also gets smacked down for the potential scriptedness of it; how real is reality TV?
There are myriad reasons on top of these for why people don't take the genre seriously. The dating shows – like "Love is Blind" or "The Bachelor" franchise – can lead to failed relationships. "The Real Housewives" franchise is another world of reality TV that gets criticized for featuring endless drama and fighting. And look no further than the Kardashian family for people who've made an empire off of the genre and have had to defend it more than once.
"[Reality TV] reminds me of rap music," Kim Kardashian told V Magazine in 2012, defending it. "When rap music first came out, people were like, 'We don't understand this, what is this, it's just a fad. But rap music is definitely here to stay, and I think reality shows have proven they are as well. But when something is newer, people don't really understand it." Well, the fight for defending reality TV isn't over and Jennifer Lawrence just shared about a time she had to stand up for her guilty pleasure to Woody Harrelson.
Jennifer Lawrence loves the dynamic between people in reality TV
Jennifer Lawrence admitted her love for reality TV when she was on the Actress Roundtable for "The Hollywood Reporter." She sat with Michelle Yeoh, Michelle Williams, Claire Foy, Emma Corrin, and Danielle Deadwyler, and they spoke about their favorite ways to decompress after intense roles. "I mean, I love my reality TV," Lawrence said. Corrin agreed and said that she watched "Love Island." Both Corrin and Lawrence said they loved "Below Deck."
"I had to defend myself to Woody Harrelson one time," Lawrence began. "He came into my trailer and said, 'Are you really gonna watch all this garbage?' And here's what I have to say about the garbage: You're watching interpersonal relationships-that as far as I can see, are real. I've never made a reality TV show, so it's real." Lawrence went on, "I mean, I'm watching this fascinating dynamic between the narcissist that clearly has borderline [personality disorder]. My favorite diagnosis. I love diagnosing people with borderline on reality TV. I'm studying and I'm a hero, that's all I have to say about it."
Lawrence and Harrelson starred in "The Hunger Games" together and have an amazing friendship. "You know those kind of people who can just start saying things to you, and once you start laughing, then they just keep coming and keep making you laugh more?" Harrelson told E! News. "She's one of those types." So obviously his teasing her about reality TV was all in good fun.