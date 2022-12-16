Jennifer Lawrence Defends Her Love For Reality TV To Woody Harrelson

Reality TV can get a bad rap. The genre gets knocked down for being low-brow and offering content that might lack educational merit, historical elements, or artistic value that's so often associated with critically acclaimed material. Reality TV also gets smacked down for the potential scriptedness of it; how real is reality TV?

There are myriad reasons on top of these for why people don't take the genre seriously. The dating shows – like "Love is Blind" or "The Bachelor" franchise – can lead to failed relationships. "The Real Housewives" franchise is another world of reality TV that gets criticized for featuring endless drama and fighting. And look no further than the Kardashian family for people who've made an empire off of the genre and have had to defend it more than once.

"[Reality TV] reminds me of rap music," Kim Kardashian told V Magazine in 2012, defending it. "When rap music first came out, people were like, 'We don't understand this, what is this, it's just a fad. But rap music is definitely here to stay, and I think reality shows have proven they are as well. But when something is newer, people don't really understand it." Well, the fight for defending reality TV isn't over and Jennifer Lawrence just shared about a time she had to stand up for her guilty pleasure to Woody Harrelson.