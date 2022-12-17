Harry And Meghan's Holiday Card Reveal Has Twitter Talking Over This One Detail

With their new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all the talk these days! In the show, royal fanatics are getting the inside scoop on everything from the sweet story of the couple's romance to Harry's tense relationship with Prince William.

Amid the holiday season, Harry and Meghan are generating even more buzz for their latest annual card. To fans' excitement, it's a tradition for the royal couple to release a yearly greeting. In 2021, they shared an adorable holiday card, as shown in Page Six. The couple looked happy as ever holding their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. They wrote, in part, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family." According to the outlet, the card was the first public photo of Lilibet.

Anticipation has been building for the 2022 holiday card. Now that it's been revealed, fans are taking to social media to analyze one particular detail that's been omitted. Here's a hint: Harry and Meghan's 2022 card is much different from their 2021 card.