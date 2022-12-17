Harry And Meghan's Holiday Card Reveal Has Twitter Talking Over This One Detail
With their new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all the talk these days! In the show, royal fanatics are getting the inside scoop on everything from the sweet story of the couple's romance to Harry's tense relationship with Prince William.
Amid the holiday season, Harry and Meghan are generating even more buzz for their latest annual card. To fans' excitement, it's a tradition for the royal couple to release a yearly greeting. In 2021, they shared an adorable holiday card, as shown in Page Six. The couple looked happy as ever holding their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. They wrote, in part, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family." According to the outlet, the card was the first public photo of Lilibet.
Anticipation has been building for the 2022 holiday card. Now that it's been revealed, fans are taking to social media to analyze one particular detail that's been omitted. Here's a hint: Harry and Meghan's 2022 card is much different from their 2021 card.
Two key people aren't on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's card
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2022 holiday card has arrived! The couple released a festive message, along with a smiling photo of them at a recent New York City gala, per Page Six. The card says, "Wishing you a joyful holiday season. From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year." Under "best wishes," they both signed the card.
Fans are focused on one detail that's missing. Yup, Harry and Meghan's son Archie and daughter Lilibet were not included in the greeting. Of course, this made waves on Twitter. One user tweeted, "Most people have the cards be of their kids or at least the kids prominently featured." Another person made an observation about the royals protecting their children, writing, "They quit using the kids as photo props, Harry having realized how much they don't have a say, since he was paraded since he was hours old."
The fact that Harry and Meghan's kids are not on this year's holiday card doesn't seem to be an accident, as the family has called for privacy before. In August, Meghan told The Cut, "Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?"