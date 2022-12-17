The Tragic Death Of Camille Grammer's Mom, Maureen Wilson Donatacci

Camille Grammer, alum of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is mourning the tragic loss of her mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, who has died at the age of 75, per TMZ.

As reported by People, Grammer has had her own share of health challenges throughout the years. In 2013, she had a hysterectomy for endometrial cancer. Then, in 2017, Grammer had surgery for squamous cell carcinoma. In another People article, the former dancer disclosed that due to a genetic disposition, cancer runs in her family.

In the last couple of months, Grammer has been outspoken about her mother's battle with kidney and bladder cancer, which lasted years. In September, she shared details of Donatacci's diagnosis on Instagram. Grammer wrote, "She was first diagnosed at the age of 47 with stage 3 ovarian cancer. With the help of her amazing doctors she is still with us. Her 75th birthday is on the 19th of September. Bless her for not giving up years ago." She was close to her mother, revealing that she visited her mom at the hospital on Grammer's birthday. Following her mother's death, Grammer is honoring Donatacci's life.