The Tragic Death Of Camille Grammer's Mom, Maureen Wilson Donatacci
Camille Grammer, alum of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is mourning the tragic loss of her mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, who has died at the age of 75, per TMZ.
As reported by People, Grammer has had her own share of health challenges throughout the years. In 2013, she had a hysterectomy for endometrial cancer. Then, in 2017, Grammer had surgery for squamous cell carcinoma. In another People article, the former dancer disclosed that due to a genetic disposition, cancer runs in her family.
In the last couple of months, Grammer has been outspoken about her mother's battle with kidney and bladder cancer, which lasted years. In September, she shared details of Donatacci's diagnosis on Instagram. Grammer wrote, "She was first diagnosed at the age of 47 with stage 3 ovarian cancer. With the help of her amazing doctors she is still with us. Her 75th birthday is on the 19th of September. Bless her for not giving up years ago." She was close to her mother, revealing that she visited her mom at the hospital on Grammer's birthday. Following her mother's death, Grammer is honoring Donatacci's life.
Camille Grammer called Maureen Wilson Donatacci 'a strong beautiful warrior'
A representative for Camille Grammer told People that her mother, Maureen Wilson Donatacci, died on December 17. Her official cause of death was kidney and bladder cancer. The rep revealed, "Camille Grammer's mother passed away peacefully at her home in New Jersey this morning surrounded by family ... She succumbed after a long and courageous fight with cancer."
In an Instagram post, Grammer paid tribute to her late mother. She shared several photos of Donatacci, along with some thoughtful words. Grammer wrote, "She was a strong beautiful warrior who fought to the very end. Her strength and endurance was an inspiration to so many. She lived her life to the fullest." She continued to describe her mother's endearing qualities, writing, "Her love and sense of humor made us feel better during difficult times." Friends and fans took to the comments section to offer their condolences. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast member Kyle Richards remarked, "Camille I am so very sorry for your loss. Thinking of you." Richards' sister and "RHOBH" guest Kathy Hilton commented on the post with a praying emoji and broken heart emoji.