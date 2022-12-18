Charlie And Tiger's PNC Championship Appearance Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Charlie Woods suffered an injury during the 2022 PNC Championship, according to Golf.com. Notah Begay said Charlie rolled his ankle and started showing signs of pain on December 16. During a press conference, Tiger Woods was asked about his son's apparent injury. Tiger said Charlie was feeling fine. "His ankle's not exactly — well, it's better than mine," Tiger said. "We'll be ready come game time tomorrow."

Golf Monthly posted a video of Charlie landing uncomfortably on his ankle on Twitter, with the caption, "Reports that Charlie Woods is carrying an ankle injury – looks painful!" Golf journalist Cameron Jourdan also posted a clip on Twitter of Charlie walking and wrote, "Charlie Woods is so much like his dad, he's mimicking his limp walking off the green."

There's a reason for the comparisons between Charlie's injuries and those of his father's because Tiger suffers from plantar fasciitis. The golf legend mentioned it on Twitter on November 28, and said that he was in too much pain to play the Hero World Challenge, though he had no intention of pulling out of the PNC, which he didn't. Tiger has a history of playing through his injuries, NBC Sports notes, and some are concerned about Charlie doing the same. This is especially concerning considering the fact that, at the time of the 2022 PNC Championship, Charlie is only 13.