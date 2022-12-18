Elon Musk Wants Twitter Users To Determine His Future At The Company

To say that Elon Musk's reign as Twitter CEO has been chaotic would be an understatement.

After jumping through hoops to acquire ownership of the popular social media website, the richest man in the world has seemingly been trying to burn it to the ground. For one, he managed to axe thousands of employees within weeks of becoming Twitter's "Chief Twit" in an attempt to boost the company's profitability. For another, he also introduced drastic changes to the platform, including charging users for a verified checkmark, unsuspending accounts that had been rightfully banned in the past, and forming what he calls a "content moderation council."

Unsurprisingly, many expressed dissatisfaction over Musk's questionable decisions, and it's not just exclusively Twitter users. He drove away advertisers, too. Per Media Matters for America, the site lost 50 of its top advertisers, all of whom have spent a collective $2 billion since 2020 — and $750 million this year alone.

With Twitter up in flames, Musk took to his social media site to ask if he should still remain as CEO.