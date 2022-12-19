Tom Cruise Celebrates Top Gun: Maverick's Success At The Box Office In An Expected Way

Leave it to Tom Cruise to celebrate the success of his film in the best way he knows how: taking it to the extreme.

"Top Gun: Maverick," the much-awaited sequel to Cruise's '80s smash hit, "Top Gun," has exceeded all expectations at the box office. Variety previously reported that the action flick had surpassed "Black Panther" as the fifth-highest-grossing film in the U.S. after it bagged over $700 million in ticket sales. If you take into account international sales, the film has brought in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. CNN also notes that the movie topped the box office during both Memorial Day and Labor Day, the first film to achieve such a feat.

Following the film's record-breaking success, Cruise took to Twitter to express his gratitude for those who watched it. "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend," he tweeted in June. A few weeks later, he took a moment to appreciate those keeping the film industry alive. "To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies," he wrote. But it turns out tweets weren't enough for Cruise. Half a year since "Maverick" hit the cinemas, he thanked his fans in the most Tom Cruise way possible.