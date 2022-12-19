Christina Hall Explains Theory On What's Causing Her Mystery Medical Issues

Christina Hall has a new theory as to why she's experiencing some "unexplained health" issues.

In November 2021, Hall updated fans on her health, revealing she had undergone an endoscopy to figure out what caused the "extreme stomach pain" that had plagued her for years. However, the procedure didn't give Hall the answers she expected, as the rest results came back clean. "So far my results have come back good. Doing more procedures to try to get to the bottom of it," the HGTV star told People. "For now, I am continuing to eat healthy and stay active."

A month before, the "Flip or Flop" star took to Instagram, where she explained her symptoms and revealed that medical professionals had initially chalked her stomach troubles up to stress. She wrote, "doctors have tried to put me on all the pills/meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer. I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."

Now, a year later, the TV personality has a theory about what's causing her health issues.