The Truth About Christina Haack's Health Issues

On October 20, Christina Haack opened up about the "extreme stomach pain" she's been experiencing for the last five years. In a candid Instagram post, she explained all the ways she's tried to heal herself, but can't figure out the root of her digestive problems. "It has been written off as stress and doctors have tried to put me on all the pills / meds but luckily I realized masking it wasn't the answer," Christina wrote. "I wanted to fix the problem so I really focused on my nutrition and it seemed to get better but then last year it was triggered again and all of a sudden the stomach pain was back."

The HGTV star previously talked about her anxiety in July, revealing that she had it under control — and wasn't in "flight-or-fight state" before going public with her now-fiancé Joshua Hall. However, she noted in her October update that as someone with several autoimmune diseases, "anxiety can cause major flare ups and my biggest thing I've notice being affected is my digestion / gut health. Basically if I don't eat SUPER clean I get a horrible burning sensation."

Christina said she had a full endoscopy, which is a procedure that involves inserting a tube down your throat, per MayoClinic, and tested for small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO), and is now "just praying everything comes back ok" so she can focus on "getting back to taking care" of herself.