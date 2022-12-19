Amber Heard Still Stands Firm Against Johnny Depp As They Settle Defamation Suit Appeal

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial seemed to be the legal battle that would never end. After a six-week televised trial, a Virginia jury ruled in June that both parties defamed each other. The verdict, however, was heavily in Depp's favor, finding Heard guilty on all claims of defamation in writing her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The "Zombieland" actor was ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, per CNN, while Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million for a statement his former attorney made.

Stating via social media that she was "heartbroken" by the verdict, Heard accused Depp's lawyers of successfully "getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was so conclusive." As many expected, Heard officially filed to appeal the verdict in early December, via the Los Angeles Times. The "Aquaman" star and her band of lawyers sought to have either the previous verdict reversed or a new trial instated instead.

Weeks later, we now have the results of Heard's appeal process.