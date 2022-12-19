RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Makes Last-Ditch Attempt At A More Lenient Prison Sentence

The tv drama that unfolded on "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" couldn't match Jen Shah's real-life legal trouble. After being arrested in March 2021, Shah changed her plea in July to guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a telemarketing scheme. "She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed," Shah's lawyer, Priya Chaudhry told People at the time plea was changed. Originally, the reality TV star was facing up to 30 years in prison. As part of the plea deal, her possible maximum sentence was reduced to 168 months (14 years), but Shah would not be allowed to appeal any sentence that did not exceed that amount, per Vanity Fair.

With the trial behind her, Shah eagerly awaited her sentencing. This caused a conflict of interest for the "RHOSLC" cast member, and she decided to skip the reunion show for Season 3 because she did not want to discuss her ongoing case — as she revealed in an Instagram post on December 16.

Although Shah was able to avoid a three-decade sentence, Andy Cohen hinted that he believed she would still wind up behind bars. "I hope that she gets no jail time whatsoever ... but I have a feeling that she's not going to be available to be on the show," Cohen told Us Weekly in November. Leading up to her sentencing, Shah pulled out all the stops in hopes of reducing her sentence.