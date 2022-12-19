Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Soon Be Part Of Another Netflix Documentary

Now that they've told their story their way, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, are following up Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" with a socially conscientious docuseries. "Live to Lead," a seven-parter premiering on New Year's Eve, is dedicated to highlighting global leaders such as "late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg," Greta Thunberg, Gloria Steinem, and "social justice attorney Bryan Stevenson," per The New York Post. As Harry and Meghan share in the series trailer, which dropped on December 19, "Live to Lead" was inspired by Nelson Mandela and, specifically, his saying that "what counts in life is ... what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Part of the executive producing team, the Sussexes also worked in conjunction with The Nelson Mandela Foundation. Sello Hatang, chief executive of the Foundation, praised the forthcoming series in an official statement. "'Live to Lead' was made to contribute towards inspiring better leaders, ones that are committed to ending poverty and inequity and who show the lead in making the just society of Nelson Mandela's dreams," Hatang said.

This latest docuseries is all part of the multimillion-dollar deal Harry and Meghan signed with Netflix in September 2020, per Us Weekly. At the time, the Sussexes emphasized that their focus was on "creating content that informs but also gives hope" via original documentaries, movies, series, and children's programming.