Piers Morgan's Disdain For Meghan And Harry Reaches New High With Netflix Doc

While there are a lot of famous supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there are a few folks who aren't drinking their tea. One of those people happens to be Piers Morgan. The television personality has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on topics he's passionate about, and his disdain for Meghan is one of them. Interestingly enough, the pair started as friends after meeting at a pub in 2016, per Metro. But, once Meghan met Harry, they had a falling out.

One of the biggest on-air tiffs came in 2021 after Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Radio Times. In the special, Meghan and Harry explained their reasoning for stepping back from their duties as members of the royal family. Meghan revealed that she dealt with mental health issues when she was across the pond, but Morgan, for one, didn't buy it. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word [Meghan Markle] says," Morgan told viewers on an episode of "Good Morning Britain." He added, "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Morgan's rant got him axed from the network. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain,'" the network said in a statement, per the New York Times. But that hasn't stopped him from opening his mouth again.