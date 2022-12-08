Piers Morgan's Disdain For Meghan And Harry Reaches New High With Netflix Doc
While there are a lot of famous supporters of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there are a few folks who aren't drinking their tea. One of those people happens to be Piers Morgan. The television personality has never shied away from sharing his thoughts on topics he's passionate about, and his disdain for Meghan is one of them. Interestingly enough, the pair started as friends after meeting at a pub in 2016, per Metro. But, once Meghan met Harry, they had a falling out.
One of the biggest on-air tiffs came in 2021 after Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, per Radio Times. In the special, Meghan and Harry explained their reasoning for stepping back from their duties as members of the royal family. Meghan revealed that she dealt with mental health issues when she was across the pond, but Morgan, for one, didn't buy it. "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word [Meghan Markle] says," Morgan told viewers on an episode of "Good Morning Britain." He added, "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report, and the fact that she's fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."
Morgan's rant got him axed from the network. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave 'Good Morning Britain,'" the network said in a statement, per the New York Times. But that hasn't stopped him from opening his mouth again.
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Piers Morgan has never been shy about sharing his true feelings for Meghan Markle, so it is no surprise that he isn't the biggest fan of her and Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix documentary. The star took to Twitter to express his thoughts right off the bat. "'She doesn't have a father,' Wow. Shocking thing for Harry to say about Thomas Markle, the man he has never met," Morgan began his post. He added, "She does have a father, and he brought her up on his own for years. Where is that in the documentary?" To generate even more traction, Morgan used the hashtag #HarryandMeghanNetflix.
It is no surprise that many fans commented on Morgan's tweet, and opinions were split, with some siding with Morgan and others defending Meghan. "A father who sold stories to the press for his own gain. vile man and i don't blame her," a Meghan supporter commented. "Piers... just because a parent was around, doesn't make them a good parent," another chimed in. "That was very wrong of Harry to say that. He never even bothered to meet his father-in-law," one of Morgan's backers added.
On December 8, Netflix shared a clip from Volume I of the documentary, which consists of three episodes. According to CBS News, there will be six episodes in the documentary, and we're sure Morgan will weigh in again once the rest release.