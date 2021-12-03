Piers Morgan Has An Extreme Message For Meghan Markle

The Mail on Sunday once again lost their appeal in their privacy case over the use of a letter that Meghan Markle wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, Sr. The Court of Appeal in the U.K. upheld a previous ruling that said the publication of that letter was unlawful and that it had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy, according to NBC News. Soon after the ruling, Meghan was quick to release a statement that said it was a "victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what's right."

Needless to say, it didn't take very long for Piers Morgan to react to the second ruling in yet another column for the Daily Mail. But this time his criticism of the duchess is more extreme than what he's previously said about her. Citing claims that suggested Meghan suspected her letter would be published — and that is the reason why she referred to her father in it as "daddy" — Morgan wrote, "Put your gloating champagne away, Princess Pinocchio – the court of public opinion now knows you're a fork-tongued devious manipulative piece of work who only wants to protect your privacy so you can sell it."

But then again, this isn't the first time that Morgan has dubbed Meghan "Princess Pinocchio," according to Page Six. No word on what Meghan's nickname is for Morgan behind closed doors, too.