Katie Holmes Reportedly Calls It Quits With Her Latest Beau, Bobby Wooten III
The public's interest in Katie Holmes' romantic relationships was sparked when she dated her "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson, whom she couldn't resist gushing about in a 1998 Rolling Stone interview. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," she said. Her next known relationship was with "American Pie" actor Chris Klein, and it lasted half a decade, per W Magazine. But when the engaged couple called it quits, it wasn't just a big deal because they were both popular actors at the time — Holmes became an eternal fixture of tabloid headlines by moving on with Tom Cruise.
Before the TomKat era ended, Cruise sat down with Oprah Winfrey and jumped out of his seat, giving the world one gift that Winfrey couldn't hide under her audience's chairs: a couch-jumping GIF. But while the action star was literally leaping with love for his wife, Holmes decided to pull the plug on their marriage after six years. In deposition transcripts obtained by Radar, Cruise admitted that one of the reasons Holmes left was because she didn't want him to push Scientology on their daughter, Suri Cruise. Holmes' next relationship was a low-key romance with Cruise's "Collateral" co-star Jamie Foxx. They dated from 2013 to 2019, per People.
Holmes' most recent relationships haven't lasted nearly as long, but she and Bobby Wooten III were reportedly getting serious before they split.
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III 'didn't work out together'
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III, a bassist who has performed on Broadway, have ended their 8-month romance, according to Us Weekly. Holmes' previous relationship with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. lasted the same amount of time. "Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she's no longer [talking] about him to his friends," an insider said.
The pair went public in May at the Moth Ball 25th Anniversary Gala in NYC, and Us Weekly reported that Wooten took a big step forward in their relationship by introducing Holmes to his family. But perhaps the biggest sign that the couple was getting serious was Holmes' reported decision to introduce Wooten to Suri Cruise. "Suri has always been Katie's number one priority," a source told ET in June. "She has the utmost respect for her daughter and is really conscientious about who she introduces her to."
Speaking to Us Weekly about why Holmes and Wooten broke up, an insider said, "They just didn't work out together for the long run." There's been speculation that the "Alone Together" actor isn't alone post-split — Deuxmoi (via Us Weekly) shared a photo of Holmes and retired NHL star Henrik Lundqvist seated together at the Jingle Ball in New York, which took place on December 2. However, on December 11, the former New York Rangers goaltender posted a photo of himself and his wife of 11 years, Therese Andersson, looking very much in love on his Instagram page.