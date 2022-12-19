Katie Holmes Reportedly Calls It Quits With Her Latest Beau, Bobby Wooten III

The public's interest in Katie Holmes' romantic relationships was sparked when she dated her "Dawson's Creek" co-star Joshua Jackson, whom she couldn't resist gushing about in a 1998 Rolling Stone interview. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always," she said. Her next known relationship was with "American Pie" actor Chris Klein, and it lasted half a decade, per W Magazine. But when the engaged couple called it quits, it wasn't just a big deal because they were both popular actors at the time — Holmes became an eternal fixture of tabloid headlines by moving on with Tom Cruise.

Before the TomKat era ended, Cruise sat down with Oprah Winfrey and jumped out of his seat, giving the world one gift that Winfrey couldn't hide under her audience's chairs: a couch-jumping GIF. But while the action star was literally leaping with love for his wife, Holmes decided to pull the plug on their marriage after six years. In deposition transcripts obtained by Radar, Cruise admitted that one of the reasons Holmes left was because she didn't want him to push Scientology on their daughter, Suri Cruise. Holmes' next relationship was a low-key romance with Cruise's "Collateral" co-star Jamie Foxx. They dated from 2013 to 2019, per People.

Holmes' most recent relationships haven't lasted nearly as long, but she and Bobby Wooten III were reportedly getting serious before they split.