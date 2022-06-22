Katie Holmes' New Boyfriend Has Reportedly Taken A Major Step With Suri Cruise

While her ex-husband Tom Cruise is taking to the skies in "Top Gun: Maverick," Katie Holmes has turned her attention to an actor who prefers the stage. In April, People got ahold of pictures featuring Holmes in Central Park with Bobby Wooten III, a Broadway star and musician. While things are obviously still pretty new, recent details about the relationship suggest that the pair is getting along quite well.

The announcement of the new relationship comes about a year after Holmes' split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. After the breakup, a source told E! News that Holmes was no longer making dating a huge priority, as "she has a full plate with work and Suri." The latter obligation is 16-year-old Suri Cruise, Holmes' daughter.

Dating with children can be tricky, especially as a source told Entertainment Tonight that Vitolo Jr. had adored Suri and that the pair got along great during the restauranteur's relationship with Holmes. Fortunately, it appears that both Suri and Holmes are ready to fully open their hearts to Wooten.