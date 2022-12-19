The Tragic Death Of CNN Journalist Drew Griffin

Lauded investigative journalist Drew Griffin has died, per CNN — the news organization where Griffin worked since 2004. According to Griffin's family, who informed his employer of the tragic news, Griffin died from cancer. "Drew's death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession," shared CEO Chris Licht in a message to CNN staff. "A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew's work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way," he added. Despite Griffin's untimely passing, his legacy will live on.

Getting his start at WICD-TV in Champaign, Illinois, per AOL, Griffin used his decades-long career in journalism to unravel hard-hitting stories that led to actionable change for the everyday person. According to USA Today, Griffin's work put Uber's sexual harassment problems and Trump University's fraud accusations under a larger spotlight. He has also been recognized for his contributions to journalism, receiving multiple Peabody and Emmy awards, in addition to several more nominations (via IMDb).

In light of Griffin's passing — which came a little over two months after the death of CNN anchor Bernard Shaw — his industry peers and friends are speaking out and honoring him in their own way.