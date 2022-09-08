The Tragic Death Of CNN Anchor Bernard Shaw

On September 7, iconic news anchor Bernard Shaw tragically died at age 82, his family revealed in a statement, CNN reported. Shaw, who was the first chief anchor of CNN, died due to "pneumonia unrelated to COVID-19," the reporter's family revealed. "In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Bernard Shaw Scholarship Fund at the University of Chicago. The Shaw family requests complete privacy at this time," according to a statement former CNN CEO Tom Johnson delivered.

The CEO of CNN, Chris Licht, also released a statement in which he offered his condolences to Shaw's family. Additionally, Johnson, who knew Shaw for more than 55 years, opened up about how Shaw will be "remembered as a fierce advocate of responsible journalism." "As a journalist, [Shaw] demanded accuracy and fairness in news coverage," Johnson said. "He earned the respect of millions of viewers around the world for his integrity and independence." Many have taken to Twitter to honor Shaw's legacy, including CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez. "The example he set blazed a trail for so many. May he Rest In Peace," Jimenez wrote of Shaw. CNN chief national correspondent John King also posted a tribute, calling Shaw "a trailblazer and legend," as well as "a role model and example and mentor to so so many."