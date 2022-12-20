The Tragic Death Of The Specials Singer Terry Hall

Terry Hall, lead singer of the British ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63, per CNN. The group shared details of Hall's death on Facebook, writing that he died "following a brief illness." They added some thoughtful words about his life, saying, "Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love."

In the wake of Hall's death, some celebrities shared their condolences, including fellow singer-songwriter Elvis Costello. According to NPR, he said, "Terry's voice was the perfect instrument for the true and necessary songs on The Specials. That honesty is heard in so many of his songs in joy and sorrow." As fans and loved ones mourn the icon's death, they're also looking back on Hall's tremendous impact on the industry.