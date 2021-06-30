How Elvis Costello Really Feels About Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo may have won the first half of the year (and her breakup from Joshua Bassett) with her triumphant debut album "SOUR", but now, that's exactly how some artists are feeling after claims of copyright issues continue to arise.

The Disney star first found herself under fire after Courtney Love took to social media to call out the singer for being "rude" and replicating her band Hole's 1994 album cover for "Live Through This." "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude," Love wrote in a comment on Facebook. "There's no way to be elegant about it . I'm not angry . It happens all the time to me." The singer claimed Rodrigo never asked for permission to emulate the 90s cover for her 2021 album "SOUR" concert tour. After Love posted the tour cover on Instagram, sarcastically writing "#twinning," the Disney starlet commented "love u and live through this sooooo much," clearly not realizing Love was upset.

With the internet chiming in on the controversy, one tweet further called out Rodrigo for copying British artist Elvis Costello on her track, "Brutal," writing "first song on the album is a pretty much direct lift from Elvis Costello" (via CNN). The British artist has now entered the chat, and revealed how he really feels about Rodrigo.