Drew Barrymore Bonds With The Bidens Over One Philosophy

Drew Barrymore knows how to put a smile on her fans' faces. Remember Barrymore's viral TikTok video where she rejoiced in the rain? She ecstatically declared, "Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!" And who could forget her popular Giphy clip where she wiggled her tongue while jiggling a cake? Barrymore actually won an award for that clip, which further proves that you never know what the internet is capable of doing.

With her infectious charisma and jovial charm, Barrymore is a beacon of light on the internet and on the big screen. Amid her roles in various comedies, the actor and talk show host of "The Drew Barrymore Show" has been keen on making herself and others laugh for years. In a 2020 interview with "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert, Barrymore noted, "I think laughter is medicine, and it's necessary and we need it." As it turns out, two notable public figures also have a penchant for a good laugh, even when they're the butt of the joke.