Drew Barrymore's Latest Viral Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Drew Barrymore is happy when it rains — and fans are happy for her. The actor-slash-daytime TV host documented a simple walk in the rain on July 17, with the video reaching a viral 10 million views on TikTok. Shaking her head in ecstasy as she (and her glasses) became drenched in the downpour, Barrymore laughingly exclaims in the clip, "Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!"

Among the appreciative comments Barrymore's video received was one fan noting, "Watching her heal her inner child makes me so happy." Another gushed, "Your hippie vibes are LIFE." The video also went viral on Twitter, with users expressing their gratitude for Barrymore's infectious display of joy. "I hope Drew Barrymore knows how much that video of her enjoying the rain is helping me to get through Monday. Please never change Drew," one fan tweeted.

Barrymore's carefree spirit partially comes from her genes. In 2015, when asked to describe her work-life balance with her children, Barrymore told Hello! (via Business Standard), "My parents were both total hippies. They had no work ethic ... My choice to work less, for me feels like no sacrifice at all. I've worked my entire life and I wouldn't trade time with my children."