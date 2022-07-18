Drew Barrymore's Latest Viral Video Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Drew Barrymore is probably one of the most joyful people in Hollywood. When comedian Chloe Fineman impersonated Barrymore and her daytime talk show, "The Drew Barrymore Show," on a 2020 episode of "Saturday Night Live," Barrymore responded with one of the most enthusiastic reactions one can have to being parodied. Gushing in a tweet that "#DREWSNEWS hearts #WEEKENDUPDATE," Barrymore also invited Fineman on her show a few days later. "You brought so much joy. I immediately reposted that," Barrymore told Fineman.
Barrymore was, likewise, more enthused than expected to receive her first-ever Giphy Award. Announcing on her talk show that they had won the 2021 Giphy Award for the most-viewed Giphy clip (It's Barrymore wiggling her tongue holding a cake), Barrymore called it "one of my most proud awards that I have." Considering Barrymore is a Golden Globe winner and multiple Primetime Emmy nominee, that's saying quite a lot.
In July, the "Charlie's Angels" star has shared something else she's excited about — and it is winning the internet (again).
Fans are here for Drew Barrymore's joie de vivre
Drew Barrymore is happy when it rains — and fans are happy for her. The actor-slash-daytime TV host documented a simple walk in the rain on July 17, with the video reaching a viral 10 million views on TikTok. Shaking her head in ecstasy as she (and her glasses) became drenched in the downpour, Barrymore laughingly exclaims in the clip, "Whenever you can, go out into the rain. Do not miss the opportunity!"
Among the appreciative comments Barrymore's video received was one fan noting, "Watching her heal her inner child makes me so happy." Another gushed, "Your hippie vibes are LIFE." The video also went viral on Twitter, with users expressing their gratitude for Barrymore's infectious display of joy. "I hope Drew Barrymore knows how much that video of her enjoying the rain is helping me to get through Monday. Please never change Drew," one fan tweeted.
Barrymore's carefree spirit partially comes from her genes. In 2015, when asked to describe her work-life balance with her children, Barrymore told Hello! (via Business Standard), "My parents were both total hippies. They had no work ethic ... My choice to work less, for me feels like no sacrifice at all. I've worked my entire life and I wouldn't trade time with my children."