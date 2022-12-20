Jamie Spears Drops Bombs In Interview Defending Britney's Conservatorship

Since her 13-year conservatorship ended in 2021, "Toxic" singer Britney Spears has made allegations of abuse at the hands of her appointed conservator, her own father Jamie Spears. During the 2021 hearings, she said in court that her father "should be in jail," per Us Weekly, for what she described plainly as "abuse" and likened her treatment to "sex trafficking." Since the conservatorship was terminated, she has used her official Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube accounts to blast her estranged father.

In August, she posted a now-deleted video, where she alleged that her father was forced into a mental health facility in 2019, where pints of blood were drawn against her will, and she was forced to sit in a chair for 10 hours a day, causing mental anguish. The legal battle between father and daughter is far from over, with Jamie ordered to be deposed, per Variety, and there are ongoing court proceedings regarding Jamie's request for his daughter to pay his legal fees, per People.

Adding fuel to the fire, Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline gave a 2022 interview where he alleged Jamie "saved" his ex-wife's life with the conservatorship, per Page Six, and that their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden, willingly chose to distance themselves from their mother. This is despite Federline obtaining a restraining order against his former father-in-law for an altercation between grandfather and grandson Sean. Now, Jamie has given his first tell-all interview, and he claims the conservatorship "saved" Britney's life.