Savannah Chrisley Hints At Todd And Julie's Plan To Appeal Their Prison Sentences

In November, Todd and Julie Chrisley received their sentences for conspiracy of fraud on multiple counts and tax evasion. Judge Eleanor L. Ross gave Todd 12 years of prison time with three years supervised release, while Julie received seven years in prison with three years supervised release, per CNN.

Following their sentencing, Todd and Julie's son Chase Chrisley shared a story on Instagram about a time when he told his friend that his fiancé wanted him to make chili but he didn't feel like stopping by a store (via People). His friend, who had just lost his wife, told Chase, "Make the chili." The oldest Chrisley son then seemed to reference his parents. "It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you love because at any moment, they could unexpectedly be taken from you," he wrote.

Prior to the sentencing, Savannah Chrisley posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Noah didn't stop building the ark to explain himself to everyone who doubted and hated. Keep building your ark. The rain will do the talking." Then, on November 21, she shared on her podcast "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," that she was given custody of her 16-year-old brother Grayson and her 10-year-old niece Chloe, per Us Weekly. With the imminent incarceration of their parents, she and Chase opened up again about the Chrisleys' plans going forward.