Adele Takes Her Love For Boyfriend Rich Paul To The Las Vegas Stage

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have been going strong and steady since the flames of romance ignited in 2021. The "Easy on Me" crooner celebrated their one-year anniversary in a May Instagram post, in which she hinted that she and the sports agent were cohabitating. Captioning the post "Time flies," Adele showcased a photo of her and Paul standing in front of a mansion, Paul holding up a set of keys.

The 15-time Grammy winner also told Elle's September 2022 issue of her beau, "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him." In the Elle interview, Adele revealed that she and Paul, who both have children from previous relationships, were renovating their new pad to accommodate their blended family. As for the topic of adding more kids to their brood, Adele gushed to the publication, "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music." In September, eagle-eyed fans even noticed a coffee table book titled "The Pauls" in an Adele Instagram upload, stirring up marriage rumors.

Although their marital status is yet unknown, Adele just proved again that her and Paul's romance is hot as ever.