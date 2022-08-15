Adele Gushes Over Boyfriend Rich Paul Amid Engagement Rumors

Despite previous rumors swirling about their breakup, Adele and sports agent Rich Paul still appear to be going strong. It was reported that trouble was brewing between the pair, negatively impacting rehearsals for Adele's Las Vegas residency show: "Adele's been crying and couldn't get through a single full rehearsal for the past month. Just constantly on the phone with Rich ... loudly shouting and sobbing," per Page Six.

The rumors was added stress on top of a myriad of problems with the residency. Preparations were plagued by delivery delays, creative differences on set, and a COVID-19 outbreak with the show's crew. As of January 20, the residency was effectively canceled. Adele soon took to Instagram to explain the debacle, tearfully apologizing to the fans who had purchased tickets and looked forward to seeing the show. She captioned the post "All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon," and while it took some time, she's finally delivered on the promise. In July, the "Easy On Me" singer announced her Las Vegas residency, "Weekends with Adele."

SThere hasn't been any word of production mishaps or behind-the-scenes drama, and with three months until opening night, Adele is giving it all her energy. Also, she and Paul are still together, and according to a new Elle cover story, might just be ready to take their relationship to the next level.