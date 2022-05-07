Rich Paul's Behavior On Adele's Birthday Is Sure To Turn Heads For The Wrong Reasons
Adele recently celebrated her 34th birthday, but it appears one important person was not in attendance. In honor of her day, the "Oh My God" singer posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a Carolina Herrera dress with the caption, "I've never been happier!" She continued, "If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" It seemed like the Grammy winner was in high spirits, but her boyfriend Rich Paul was nowhere in sight for celebratory festivities.
Later that day, Adele spent the night with her inner circle and seemed to enjoy a low-key evening, according to the Daily Mail. It seemed as though the tight-knit gang spent the evening privately in a luxury apartment with a swimming pool enjoying cocktails, based on snaps from Adele's crew. The outlet reported the singer's pal, travel author Jedidiah Jenkins, showed the B-day gang wearing matching striped pajamas on his Instagram Story, and revealed their plans to watch "Sleeping with the Enemy." But, where was Rich Paul as Adele enjoyed her evening?
Adele's M.I.A. boyfriend
Adele and sports agent Rich Paul have been publicly dating for a little over a year, according to Page Six, but could there be trouble in paradise? It's unclear why the singer's boyfriend was missing on her birthday, but Paul was reportedly seen partying with LeBron James and his other clients in Miami on his woman's big day. The group was spotted at an exclusive Carbone Beach dinner party that saw other celebrities such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in attendance.
Adele and Paul have reportedly been having relationship troubles. Prior Adele canceling her Las Vegas residency in January, the couple had been on a rocky road. A source told Page Six in February 2022, "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," the source explained. "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."
It is strange that Adele did not join Paul at the Miami dinner since she is typically included in the high-profile events he attends. A source told People in September 2021, "They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone." At this point, fans don't know if the couple is broken up, or if they're still "Rolling In The Deep."