Rich Paul's Behavior On Adele's Birthday Is Sure To Turn Heads For The Wrong Reasons

Adele and sports agent Rich Paul have been publicly dating for a little over a year, according to Page Six, but could there be trouble in paradise? It's unclear why the singer's boyfriend was missing on her birthday, but Paul was reportedly seen partying with LeBron James and his other clients in Miami on his woman's big day. The group was spotted at an exclusive Carbone Beach dinner party that saw other celebrities such as Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner in attendance.

Adele and Paul have reportedly been having relationship troubles. Prior Adele canceling her Las Vegas residency in January, the couple had been on a rocky road. A source told Page Six in February 2022, "She and Rich had been fighting, and their relationship was volatile before she canceled her dates," the source explained. "Adele is very emotional and dramatic. He's an NBA guy who has to go on the road — they are very different — and they hit a rough patch."

It is strange that Adele did not join Paul at the Miami dinner since she is typically included in the high-profile events he attends. A source told People in September 2021, "They went to LeBron James' party together. He often brings her around his friends. She seems to be getting along with everyone." At this point, fans don't know if the couple is broken up, or if they're still "Rolling In The Deep."