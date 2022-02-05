Rich Paul Was Just Spotted With Another Celebrity Boyfriend

When it comes to watching courtside at a basketball game, the odd collection of celebrities sitting with one another is always fascinating to see. Sometimes it is difficult to decipher who amongst the collective are friends attending the event together, and which ones are simply co-workers, casual acquaintances, dates, or complete strangers. Adele's beau Rich Paul, for instance, was seen chatting with a very recognizable public figure in Los Angeles on February 3.

As a sports agent, Paul's courtside presence is nothing new, but without Adele by his side as she deals with the fallout from her canceled residency in Las Vegas, fans continue to speculate about whether or not there's trouble in paradise. The singer briefly snapped against the gossip of her emotional distress with an Instagram post promoting her upcoming performance at the 2022 BRIT awards and an appearance on Graham Norton on February 1. She made sure to end her caption with, "Oh, and Rich sends his love." (We love a bit of sass, especially from Adele.)

Running Klutch Sports Group and representing LeBron James — as well as many other high-profile NBA clients, according to NewsOne — typically leaves Paul taking calls at games, but he had plenty of time to speak with another musical artist without his lady by his side.