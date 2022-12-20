Inside Sharna Burgess' Struggle After Birth Of Her Son With Brian Austin Green

Back in March, Sharna Burgess looked back on how she found out she was pregnant. She told Us Weekly, "I was like, 'What am I gonna do?'" She reminisced on how her boyfriend, Brian Austin Green, was watching the Los Angeles Lakers game, and she didn't want to announce her pregnancy while they were losing, admitting she waited 40 minutes to tell him the news. And once the dancer told the actor about the bun in the oven, she was thankful he was happy and supportive about the news.

In August, the "Dancing with the Stars" professional dancer opened up about her postpartum depression following her son Zane's birth. "I'm grateful for the way that I've recovered and I'm so grateful for our little boy," she told Good Morning America. "I'm so excited for this new version of me that is a nurturing, caring, dedicated mom."

The "BH90210" actor also opened up on the way his girlfriend handled the postpartum depression. "She's doing amazing, she has from day one," Green told Access Hollywood in September. He mentioned that Burgess had a C-section. "Because she has that professional athlete mentality, she just pushes through whatever is going on," he added, gushing about his girlfriend's parenting skills. "She's so in love with being a parent." And now it seems that the dancer is pushing through some more obstacles when it comes to parenting.