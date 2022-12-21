Ex-NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Enters Hospice Care

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman is currently fighting a serious medical disease. The 31-year-old ex-athlete, who is a San Diego State University alum, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, per ESPN. The Long Beach native then played for the Broncos for four seasons, from 2012 to 2016. He and his teammates won the Super Bowl 50 title together in 2016 as they defeated the Carolina Panthers with a score of 24 to 10, as reported by the NFL. Prior to his professional football career, Hillman played in rapper and fellow Long Beach native Snoop Dogg's Snoop Youth Football league, according to The Mercury News.

The news outlet recapped Hillman's chat on "The Rich Eisen Show" about his full-circle journey from competing in youth leagues to seizing the Super Bowl win. "It is crazy that this is happening," Hillman said. "You really realize you're in this moment. I went from playing on his team as a kid and now I'm playing this game, the Super Bowl." Hillman later played for the Minnesota Vikings and the San Diego Chargers before finishing his NFL career. Now, new information is being released about the status of Hillman's health.