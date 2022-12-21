Erika Jayne Remains Unbothered By Her Latest Earring Drama

In 2020, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi, a former attorney, were accused of stealing from the 2018 Lion Air plane crash victims, per Reuters. According to the lawsuit, Jayne and Girardi knowingly used settlement money intended for victims to fund their upscale lifestyles. Since the news broke, Jayne has maintained her innocence and denied having knowledge of any of Girardi's alleged crimes, despite a judge ruling that the victims had a right to go after her for their settlements, per Page Six.

A few months later, Jayne was named in a suit that alleged that Girardi — who's since been diagnosed with Alzheimer's (per People) — funded her entertainment company with $20 million from his law firm, per Insider. Naturally, Jayne's legal woes have played out on the "RHOBH." And while various cast members have questioned Jayne's proclaimed innocence, her fight to keep a $750,000 pair of diamond earrings, which could have been used to pay off the victims, has become a focal point of the backlash.

Despite her reluctance to part ways with the prized possession, a judge ruled in June that Jayne must turn over the diamonds for auction. In an interesting turn of events, Lauren Boyette-Richards, the wife of attorney Ronald Richards (who regularly covers Jayne's alleged misdeeds online), bought the earrings for $250,000, only to taunt Jayne about the purchase (via All About The Tea). Now, Jayne is sharing her thoughts.