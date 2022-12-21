Lionel Messi Breaks Massive Instagram Record After His World Cup Victory

Lionel Messi — who has a respectful relationship with fellow star Cristiano Ronaldo — has broken a massive Instagram record with his celebratory World Cup post. If you're a soccer fan, chances are you tuned in to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial event, which commenced on November 20 and ended on December 18, saw teams from around the world congregate in the gulf region of Qatar to play for the coveted solid gold trophy, per Sporting News. After 63 exhilarating matches, Argentina and France ended up as the final two teams fighting for the title. Throughout the epic match, both countries delivered aggressive and show-stopping plays that left fans holding their breath.

However, after a tense second half that resulted in extra time, Messi and Gonzalo Montiel led Argentina to victory with a goal and penalty kick, respectively. "It's just crazy that it became a reality this way. I craved for this so much," Messi said in a statement to the Associated Press. "I knew God would bring this gift to me. I had the feeling that this (World Cup) was the one." While Messi has reached a massive career milestone in the soccer world, his World Cup win has also earned him another feat in the social media sphere.