Stephen 'tWitch' Boss And Wife Allison Holker Were Set To Star On HGTV Before His Tragic Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic passing left friends, family, and fans devastated. TMZ reported that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, alerted the police to the 40-year-old's abrupt disappearance on December 13, and shortly thereafter, authorities discovered that the DJ had died by suicide in a nearby hotel. Holker confirmed the sad news in a statement to the outlet.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she wrote. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him." Holker's heartbreaking statement emphasized Boss' legacy and how impactful his life was to his family, friends, and many, many fans. She ended by stating, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

According to People, the couple married in 2013, and their love only grew when they welcomed three beautiful children in subsequent years. In November, Boss and Holker appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and revealed they were even thinking about adding a fourth child to their family. As it turns out, adding to their family was just one of many major life plans Boss and Holker were considering before his death. In fact, the two were reportedly set to start some exciting new business ventures together.