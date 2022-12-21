Stephen 'tWitch' Boss And Wife Allison Holker Were Set To Star On HGTV Before His Tragic Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' tragic passing left friends, family, and fans devastated. TMZ reported that Boss' wife, Allison Holker, alerted the police to the 40-year-old's abrupt disappearance on December 13, and shortly thereafter, authorities discovered that the DJ had died by suicide in a nearby hotel. Holker confirmed the sad news in a statement to the outlet.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," she wrote. "He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him." Holker's heartbreaking statement emphasized Boss' legacy and how impactful his life was to his family, friends, and many, many fans. She ended by stating, "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."
According to People, the couple married in 2013, and their love only grew when they welcomed three beautiful children in subsequent years. In November, Boss and Holker appeared on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and revealed they were even thinking about adding a fourth child to their family. As it turns out, adding to their family was just one of many major life plans Boss and Holker were considering before his death. In fact, the two were reportedly set to start some exciting new business ventures together.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker were going to take on renovating homes
According to a report from Deadline, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss and his wife, Allison Holker, had a variety of projects in the works at HGTV, prior to his death. In fact, the original plans would have seen the famous couple launch two new series on the network.
According to the outlet, the first series, titled "Living the Dream," would have seen the couple host a show in which they assisted customers in buying a home for the first time. The ultimate goal behind the series was to give people the opportunity to find their dream living space. The other series was a project that was going to start production in January. Although it was not yet titled, the premise of the show was to help supervise the development of a "Malibu Dream House."
Understandably, Holker has asked for privacy during this difficult time, per People Magazine. Although the future of these shows remains up in the air, HGTV is respecting Holker's wishes and is instead concentrating on the well-being of Boss' family and friends. A spokesperson told Deadline, "We are taking the time to consider different scenarios. But for now, our primary focus remains on wishing our best to Allison and the entire Boss family during this difficult time."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)